How accurate are tarot cards? 4 things you need to know

Suchismita Maity

Tarot isn’t fortune-telling

Tarot cards don’t predict a fixed future. They reflect energies, emotions, and possibilities that surround you in the present.

Pexels

Accuracy depends on the reader

A tarot deck is just a tool. The accuracy often lies in how skilled, intuitive, and grounded the reader is in interpreting the cards.

Pexels

Your energy shapes the reading

The cards mirror your current mindset and circumstances. A shift in your choices or energy can change the outcome.

Pexels

Tarot offers guidance, not guarantees

Think of tarot as a compass, not a GPS. It points to potential paths, helping you make informed decisions. But it won’t give a 100% guarantee.

Pexels
