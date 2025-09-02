How accurate are tarot cards? 4 things you need to know

Suchismita Maity
Tarot cards don’t predict a fixed future. They reflect energies, emotions, and possibilities that surround you in the present.
A tarot deck is just a tool. The accuracy often lies in how skilled, intuitive, and grounded the reader is in interpreting the cards.
The cards mirror your current mindset and circumstances. A shift in your choices or energy can change the outcome.
Think of tarot as a compass, not a GPS. It points to potential paths, helping you make informed decisions. But it won’t give a 100% guarantee.