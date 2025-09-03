4 tools you need for bouncy, lifted skin

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury

Moisturiser

Did you think we'd go straight to complicated tools without asking you to hydrate your skin topically first? Always moisturise for lifted, bouncy skin.

moisturiser | Pinterest

Guasha or jade roller

These tools are great for lymphatic drainage, especially early morning when your face is puffy. The rolling motion stimulates blood flow, which can give your skin a healthy, radiant appearance right after use.

Guasha or jade roller | Pinterest

LED mask

This focuses on red and near-infrared wavelengths, which targets deeper skin issues like aging, collagen loss, inflammation and circulation.

LED mask | Pinterest

Red light therapy mask

It functions similar to LED masks, but it involves deeper penetration into dermis, muscle benefits, unlike the latter which only covers epidermis.

Red light therapy mask | Pinterest
