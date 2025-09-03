4 tools you need for bouncy, lifted skin

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Moisturiser
Did you think we'd go straight to complicated tools without asking you to hydrate your skin topically first? Always moisturise for lifted, bouncy skin.
Guasha or jade roller
These tools are great for lymphatic drainage, especially early morning when your face is puffy. The rolling motion stimulates blood flow, which can give your skin a healthy, radiant appearance right after use.
LED mask
This focuses on red and near-infrared wavelengths, which targets deeper skin issues like aging, collagen loss, inflammation and circulation.
Red light therapy mask
It functions similar to LED masks, but it involves deeper penetration into dermis, muscle benefits, unlike the latter which only covers epidermis.