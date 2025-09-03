4 ways in which a pimple patch works

Udisha
Pimple patches come with active ingredients like salicylic acid, tea tree oil, or niacinamide. Coupled with the hydrocolloid materials present in most patches, they are made in such a way that they absorb excess fluid, pus or oil, and ease the inflammation.
Touching your pimple can make it worse and a pimple patch forms a physical barrier so that you do not touch or scratch it. This prevents scars and blemishes and helps the area heal properly.
Packed with active ingredients, pimple patches provide moisture to speed up healing. This also helps in exfoliating the dead skin cells faster, giving you a quicker route to get a pimple-free face.
The pimple patch protects your pimple and no dirt or bacteria can affect it. External bacteria and dirt from the atmosphere can further inflate the pimple and so protection is absolutely necessary!