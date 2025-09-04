5 forgotten Benedict Cumberbatch roles

Bristi Dey
Paul Marshall in Atonement (2007): The film has been one of the most critically acclaimed movies but in the lines of lost love and lies, we might have forgotten the cruel and powerful perpetrator of the crime played by Benedict. His chilling smugness adds to the film’s tension and makes the film truly beautiful.
William Ford in 12 Years a Slave (2013): In a time when benevolence was overlooked, Benedict, through his portrayal of William, brought quiet compassion to the screen and won hearts. Though his presence in the film is limited, his performance is powerful, subtle, moving, and easy to miss, yet impossible to forget.
Bernard Bligh in Small Island (2009): In the BBC miniseries, Benedict takes on the role of a reserved and conservative English civil servant, deeply flawed and a stark contrast to the charismatic characters he’s often known for. His brilliant portrayal of an awkward, quietly tormented man is truly compelling, showcasing the remarkable range and the highest standards of his performance.
Stephen Hawking in Hawking (2004): Benedict was one of the first actors to bring Stephen Hawking to life on screen. Portraying Hawking’s early years, Benedict’s stunning role earned him a BAFTA and marked one of his earliest breakthroughs as he was still building his reputation.
William Pitt the Younger in Amazing Grace (2006): Benedict plays William Pitt the Younger in one of the earliest roles of his career. He portrays the British Prime Minister who led the country through much of the late 18th and early 19th centuries.