5 signs your BFF is a narcissist

Suchismita Maity
They make it all about them
Every convo somehow circles back to their life, achievements, or problems; yours barely get a mention.
They struggle with empathy
When you’re upset, they dismiss your feelings or change the subject instead of offering support.
They crave constant validation
From selfies to success stories, they always need praise and get upset if you don’t gush enough.
The friendship feels one-sided
You’re always the cheerleader, therapist, or problem solver but when you need them, they’re nowhere.
They can’t handle criticism
Even gentle feedback sparks drama, defensiveness, or silent treatment.