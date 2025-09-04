Giorgio Armani dies; 5 ways he changed fashion

Ujjainee Roy
Redefining power dressing
In the 1980s, Armani introduced the unstructured suit with softer shoulders and a relaxed silhouette, transforming how working women dressed.
Perfected minimalist fashion
Armani pioneered the minimalist movement in fashion, stripping away unnecessary embellishments and focusing on clean lines, muted colors, and timeless sophistication that continues to influence designers today.
Blurring gender boundaries
By borrowing elements from menswear and tailoring them for women, Armani created a modern and androgynous style that empowered women in professional and social spaces.
Taught Hollywood how to dress
Armani was one of the first designers to dress celebrities extensively, especially for award shows. His sleek gowns and tuxedos helped cement the link between fashion and Hollywood glamour.
Luxury lifestyle branding
Beyond clothing, Armani expanded into fragrances, accessories, home décor, and even hotels, setting the template for fashion houses to evolve into complete lifestyle brands.