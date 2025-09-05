Happy Teacher's Day: 5 onscreen teachers we loved!

Dharitri Ganguly
Abhilash Thapliyal
Actor and television host Abhilash Thapliyal made a significant impact with his portrayal of SK in Aspirants. Abhilash, as SK, a dedicated teacher and mentor in the UPSC journey. SK represents countless educators working behind the scenes, shaping futures with dedication.
Aamir Khan
The compassionate art teacher in Taare Zameen Par who saw the world through a dyslexic child's eyes, reminding us that true education begins with understanding, and how everyone has his own perpective. There is nothing wrong is seeing the world upside down.
Dhanush
In Venky Atluri’s bilingual film Sir, Dhanush portrayed a teacher rising above personal and social struggles to uplift his students, embodying resilience and dedication.
Jitendra Kumar
Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory, played the calm and committed mentor guiding UPSC aspirants with grace and strength in India’s toughest academic ecosystem.
Hrithik Roshan
In Super 30, brought to life the inspiring story of mathematician Anand Kumar, demonstrating how education can free individuals from poverty and transform lives.