5 animals you can spot during a night safari

Subhadrika Sen

Owls

These nocturnal species can be spotted during a night safari. Keep a lookout on tree branches or a swift movement of the wing above your heads.

Deer

With reflective eyes, different species of deer like Sambar or Axis Deer can be easily spotted at dusk or after nightfall.

Hyenas

Can be heard at a distance because of their cackles and spotted frequently during night safaris in African reserves.

Civet

If you think you saw a cat in the jungle through the corner of your eyes, its probably the civet strutting along the nighscape.

Leopard

If you are extremely lucky, then these nocturnal predators will decide to show up.

