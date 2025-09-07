5 dog breeds which shed the most

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Which of these dogs shed the most? Let's find out!
German shepherd
This breed sheds twice a year, but even then, you'll find clumps of fur around your house every few days, meaning a thorough cleaning. But, of course, with this dog, you also get an extra layer of protection!
Siberian husky
Their thick double coat is a heavy shedding one, but you already know that since they hail from the icy terrains of Siberia, right?
Bernese mountain dog
The descendants of the Roman Mastiffs, Bernese Mountain dogs have a pretty tricolor coat you'll likely find on your furniture and clothes, but the silver lining is that the hair they shed is dark coloured and easy to spot.
Great pyrenees
They are meant for mountain's cold air, meaning their fur is very thick. Their thick-double coat sheds regularly. Get it at your own discretion!
Golden retriever
This adorable oxytocin-releasing floof ball sheds regularly due to their very luxurious, thick and long coat (which contributes to their extremely cute look!).