Top 5 crypto leaders you should know about

Bristi Dey
Brian Armstrong
He is the CEO and co-founder of the leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. Early in his career, he witnessed firsthand the challenges of moving money across borders, especially to South America. Fascinated by Bitcoin and its potential to create an open financial system, he founded Coinbase in 2012
Vitalik Buterin
The Russian-Canadian programmer best known as the co-founder of Ethereum. At just 19 years old, he launched Ethereum in 2013 with the vision of expanding blockchain’s potential beyond digital currency and now it has grown to be the second-largest cryptocurrency platform after Bitcoin.
Brad Garlinghouse
The American tech executive and CEO of Ripple Labs, the company behind the cryptocurrency XRP. Since becoming CEO in 2016, he has driven Ripple’s mission to transform cross-border payments using blockchain.
Michael Saylor
He is an American entrepreneur and co-founder of MicroStrategy, a business intelligence firm. Known for investing billions in Bitcoin, which he calls “digital gold,” he has become a prominent advocate in the crypto world.
Lavish Choudhary
He is an Indian entrepreneur, investor, and social media personality who rose from modest beginnings in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. He launched the Trillioner Token (TLC), a cryptocurrency project, and QFX Markets, a platform for forex and crypto trading.