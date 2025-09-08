5 box office flops that became OTT hits

Udisha
Tumbbad (2018)
A complex and unique horror film, the movie was not a box office success. However, critics had praised the storytelling and cinematography of the movie and it gots its due after releasing on OTT.
Laapataa Ladies (2023)
This movie had a short run at the theatres but was immensely loved by fans and critics alike once it released on OTT. It went on to become India's official entry for the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars 2025).
12th Fail (2023)
With a compelling storyline, this movie had garnered praise for its top-notch performances. It did not quite receive the support it deserved after it hit the theatres. However, it became an instant OTT hit and was loved by fans who found the movie relatable.
Thappad (2020)
This movie caused quite the ripples because of its unique story about domestic abuse. Despite being a box office fail, it got a new lease of life after its OTT release, as fans and critics showered praise.
Sanam Teri Kasam (2016)
Fans loved this movie once it dropped on OTT after being a box office flop. The movie gained such a massive fan-following that it was re-released in theatres in 2025, nine years after its original release.