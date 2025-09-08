5 Urvashi Rautela controversies you may have forgotten about

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
"Urvashi temple" comment
Urvashi claimed that there is a temple dedicated to her near the near the revered Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand, which sparked outrage among many. The temple is said to be dedicated to Goddess Urvashi, a sacred site worshipped by residents of Bamni and Pandukeshwar villages.
Urvashi's 'Labubu' moment
At Wimbledon 2025, it was not Urvashi's outfit which turned heads, but the number of labubus dangling off her purse. She paired her couture white gown with four labubus, in case, one wasn't enough to leave a mark on the tennis audience.
Alia Bhatt assistant controversy
Sometimes, things do get real. In 2024, Urvashi Rautela's mother, Meera Rautela, accused Alia Bhatt's former personal assistant, Vedika Prakash Shetty, of defrauding their family. Vedika was hired as a full-time assistant to help Urvashi with her engagements from 2015-2017.
Urvashi plagiarism controversy
Urvashi's fans called her out for plagiarising tweets of other celebrities, like Gigi Hadid, on her social media. Urvashi was attempting to share her views on the Oscar-winning film Parasite on X, but landed in hot-waters for copy-pasting the views of a New York-based author JP Brammer. What a bummer!
Urvashi-Rishabh Pant controversy
Urvashi's relationship rumours, particularly with cricketer Rishabh Pant, have frequently landed her in the news. Her cryptic social media posts and interviews have fueled speculation that she had been "stalking" him, after she followed him to Australia.