5 rivals to friends storylines in anime

Ace of the Diamond

One might expect outright hatred between Eijun Sawamura, a passionate and hot-headed pitcher, and Satoru Furuya, a naturally talented but stoic pitcher. Both join Seidou High School’s prestigious baseball team and aim for the same goal: to become the team’s “ace”, the number-one pitcher who leads the team to victory. Despite the competition, they still seem to share a happy bond, competing with each other in a healthy way.