5 signs you’re not drinking enough water

Suchismita Maity
Dark or strong-smelling urine
If your urine is deep yellow or has a strong odour, it’s a clear signal your body needs hydration.
Dry skin and chapped lips
Flaky, tight, or dull skin and cracked lips? Time to sip more water!
Frequent fatigue
Feeling unusually tired or drained? Dehydration reduces blood flow and oxygen, leaving you low on energy.
Headaches and dizziness
Mild dehydration can trigger headaches, lightheadedness, or migraines. Keep a water bottle handy!
Constipation and digestive issues
Water helps move food through your digestive tract. Trouble passing stool or bloating? Drink up!