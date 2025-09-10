5 underrated fictional detectives who should be on your to-know list

Subhadrika Sen
Created by Swapam Kumar, the cinematic charm of the Bengali pulp fiction detective Dipak Chatterjee is unforgettable.
The enigmatic, witty, and intelligent Kosuke Kindaichi created by Japanese author Seishi Yokomizo is a genius par excellence solving crimes with dead ends. He is featured in books like The Honjin Murders, The Inugami Curse and more.
Handsome and dashing Bengali detective Kiriti Roy created by Nihar Ranjan Gupta is known for solving crimes that are complex often with psychological, romantic or revengeful sagas.
From the fictional city of Rajnagar comes one of Hindi literature’s finest detectives Sunil created by Surender Mohan Pathak.
Miss Marple from Agatha Christie featured in works like The Moving Finger, The Body in the Library, etc. is not one to be forgotten easily either.