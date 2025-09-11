4 ways to make hot chocolate richer

Udisha
Use chocolate chunks!
If you want your classic hot chocolate rich and creamy, then don't stop at cocoa powder. Add some chocolate chunks for more flavour. Make sure that you use high quality dark or semi-dark chocolate for a luxe experience!
Heavy cream can help!
Replacing some of the milk in your hot chocolate with heavy cream of half-and-half can definitely amp up the richness of the drink. But to achieve the perfect balance, maintain a ratio of 4 parts milk to one part heavy cream.
Thickening agent is a must
A rich hot chocolate is one that will have a thick and velvety texture. A bit of thickening agent, such as a small amount of cornstarch slurry, can help you unlock the perfect hot chocolate.
Add salt!
A little bit of salt can do the trick. A pinch of salt can be a great flavour enhancer, balancing out the sweetness and bitterness. If you want to go for bold, add a tiny bit of cinnamon or a teaspoon of espresso powder. Voila, you will have an indulgent drink!