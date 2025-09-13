5 times Miley Cyrus spoke about her toxic relationship with Liam Hemsworth

Subhadrika Sen
Miley had once stated that being with Liam Hemsworth was like making an addiction relapse.
Miley Cyrus has been outspoken about how she would want to return home to an understanding partner and not one who would cause unnecessary fights.
She was seen talking about how her relationship with Liam was more about trying to fix something, mostly from her part, rather than growing emotionally together.
Miley has often lamented in being called a villain or being victimised in the relationship, rather than people truly understanding her point of view.
She has regretted clinging on to what was left of her memories with Liam Hemsworth after her house burnt down, instead of understanding that the relationship was over and it was time to let go.