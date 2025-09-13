Bigg Boss 19: Five hits you may not know were composed by Amaal Mallik

Subhadrika Sen

The Buddhu Sa Mann from Kapoor & Sons with Alia, Siddarth, Rishi Kapoor and others on-screen was composed and arranged by Mallik.

Source - X

While Sooraj Dooba Hai from Roy still plays loudly at clubs, this was one of the earliest compositions by him experimenting with EDM and Bollywood beats.

Source -X

The ultimate love anthem from M. S Dhoni- The Untold Story, Kaun Tujhe was crafted with emotional depth for anyone who wants to profess their love.

Source - X

Mallik even got Shraddha Kapoor to sing in Baaghi’s Sab Tera which stood out as a melodious song in the otherwise action-packed BGM of the movie.

Source - X

The record breaking Sonu nigam version of Ami Je Tomar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was composed by Mallik.

Source - X
