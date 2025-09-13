Bigg Boss 19: Five hits you may not know were composed by Amaal Mallik

Subhadrika Sen
The Buddhu Sa Mann from Kapoor & Sons with Alia, Siddarth, Rishi Kapoor and others on-screen was composed and arranged by Mallik.
While Sooraj Dooba Hai from Roy still plays loudly at clubs, this was one of the earliest compositions by him experimenting with EDM and Bollywood beats.
The ultimate love anthem from M. S Dhoni- The Untold Story, Kaun Tujhe was crafted with emotional depth for anyone who wants to profess their love.
Mallik even got Shraddha Kapoor to sing in Baaghi’s Sab Tera which stood out as a melodious song in the otherwise action-packed BGM of the movie.
The record breaking Sonu nigam version of Ami Je Tomar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was composed by Mallik.