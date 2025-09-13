Nervous about getting fillers? 4 questions to ask the doctor

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Are facial fillers safe?
You're injecting some foreign substance in your face. You absolutely need to understand the safety of the procedure as well as the risks involved.
Can I take it before an important event?
Let's say you want to look good for a wedding, but the wedding is in a week. Would it be enough time for recovery? Ideally, you need to schedule it at least a month before any important event because it takes that many days for the entire filler to settle down.
What does pre and post-filler care look like?
Not doing proper before and after care can mess with the procedure. Avoid taking glutathione, vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids, alcohol and green tea because these are blood thinners and they will increase the chances of the procedure not working as well. Also, avoid smoking for 24 hours and refrain from cosmetic application for 12 hrs.
Will my fillers last?
You're opting for an expensive procedure. Of course, you want them to last. The answer depends on the type of the filler used. An under-eye filler lasts for about a year whereas a chin and nose filler stays for a year and a half, for instance. Ask your surgeon to find out how long yours is meant to last.