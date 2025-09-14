5 celebrities who came out as non-binary

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Raegan Revord
Raegan Revord, famous for playing Missy in Young Sheldon and Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, recently came out as non-binary, during a book promotion interview.
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato came out as non-binary in May 2021 and said that "they/them" pronouns best represent their gender expression. However, they later decided to re-adopt "she/her" pronouns in 2022 as she was exhausted of explaining her identity to people.
Emma Corrin
The Crown star Emma Corrin identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. However, she has often said that she doesn't think the categories are inclusive enough at the moment.
Sam Smith
Sam Smith came out as non-binary in 2019 and requested that their pronouns be changed from he/him to they/them. Smith also shared they didn't feel male or female but "flow somewhere in between."
Bella Ramsey
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is non-binary; however, she has shown her support for gendered award categories, i.e, best actor and actress. "It is really important that we have a female category and a male category. Recognition for women in the industry [needs to be] preserved," she said.