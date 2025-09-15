Are onions really banned in the Kashmiri town of Katra? Here's what we know

Udisha
Onion is a popular ingredient in most Indian cuisines. For some states, it is a staple. However, India is not a country that believes 'one size fits all'. Katra in Jammu and Kashmir is that unique place where onions are actually banned!
The sacred city of Katra holds special significance for followers of Hinduism. With the base camp located here, it is where the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage begins and hence, onions, along with garlic are banned to protect religious sentiments. Restaurants do not use onions in their food and neither are they sold in markets.
For certain Hindus, onion and garlic are not considered safe since they believe it is 'tamasic', resulting in dullness and lethargy. Since it is believed to harm the body, mind and soul, onions are not part of the Hindu sattvic diet. Katra strictly serves sattvic food, being the gateway to one of the most important Hindu pilgrimages.
While onions may seem indispensable to many, Katra chooses to stick to the age-old Hindu sattvic tradition and prohibits any use of onions in their culture. This ban has been in place for centuries, but the food here is still rich and tasty!