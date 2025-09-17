5 men's watches which are actually an investment

Udisha
Rolex Daytona
Known for appreciating in value, the Rolex Daytona is a very popular chronograph watch. The model is a top investment piece because of its quality, longevity and limited availability which keeps the resale price high. The Green Dial or "Panda" versions are favourites at auction.
Patek Philippe Nautilus
Created by the famous watch designer Gérald Genta, Patek Philippe Nautilus is a luxury sports watch which is extremely in demand. A limited production, this rare watch can be resold at a high value. The blue-dialled 5711 shot up in value as an investment piece after it was discontinued.
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak
Also designed by Gérald Genta, this luxury sports watch is a masterpiece. The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak has an unique design and has high resale values. A brand of repute, this piece is also limited and is an investor's favourite.
Rolex Submariner
The Rolex Submariner is an extremely sought-after watch and is known for its exceptional design and quality. Known for its association with James Bond, this timeless piece is dubbed to be a "blue-chip" investment. The demand for the watch is high, even for the vintage models such as the "Kermit" and "Hulk".
Omega Speedmaster Professional
Also known as the Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch, this historic watch was the first watch worn on the moon. The legacy and heritage watch makes for an ideal collectors' item. This model has been on a consistent rise in terms of its market value and is a strong investment choice.