5 steps for effortless cookie decorations

Subhadrika Sen
Make sure that your cookie surface is plain before starting out. If you see uneven surface then flatten it out.
Opt for good quality icing because that is the magic to good cookie decoration.
Try and incorporate edible paints in your cookie decorations for a classy look.
Create an unforgettable look and texture by experimenting with toppers ranging from colourful sprinkles to chocolate chips.
Choose your colour palate depending on the occassion. Say, orange, black and white for Halloween or pastel shades for Easter.