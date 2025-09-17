5 things men can do for haircare this winter

Udisha
Use a hydrating shampoo
Hydrating shampoos restore your hair's natural oil which get affected due to winter air. However, remember that washing your hair too often can also be harmful.
Hair oil
Oil can help your hair lock in moisture, preventing them to get dry in winters. Apply a little oil after shampooing your hair to make it shine and help your scalp stay healthy.
Cover up
When stepping out, remember to cover your head with a scarf or winter cap to protect your hair from the harsh winter winds.
No hot water
While bathing, don't wash your hair in hot water since it severely harms your hair. Use lukewarm water to wash your hair during and pat your hair dry instead of rubbing it with a towel to dry.
Avoid heat styling
While wet hair can be inconvenient during winters, heat styling can be really bad for your hair health. Heat can lead to breakage, so the best way is to let the air dry your hair out.