5 dramatic moments from Cardi B's love life

Udisha
Cardi B married Offset secretly in 2017 and the cheating allegations soon bagan. In the same year, the rapper had an outburst during a performance where she shouted, "What's the reason?".
In October 2018, Cardi B was accused of ordering attacks on two women at a New York City nightclub, she believed Offset was having affairs with. This even led to a lawsuit being filed.
Everyone knew of Offset's infidelity. In another bizarre moment in December 2018, Offset crashed Cardi B's performance at the Rolling Loud festival and publicly apologised to Cardi B and begged her to give him another chance.
Cardi B filed for divorce twice in the course of their marriage, in 2020 and finally in 2024. However, during their on-and-off marriage, they had three kids.
Dating rumours between Cardi B and NFL player Stefon Diggs gained momentum after the rapper gave Stefon a lap dance during her Coachella performance in 2025. Soon after in May, the two hard-launched their relationship during an NFL game. The couple are now preparing to welcome their first child together.