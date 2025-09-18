5 Indian queens you should know about

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Rani Tarabai Bhonsle
The daughter-in-law of Chhatrapati Shivaji, she was often known as ‘rainha dos Marathas’ or the ‘Queen of the Marathas’. She rose to power in 1700 under dire circumstances, but she never failed to defend her people when she needed to.
Sethu Lakshmi Bayi
A true feminist, she fought for women to study further and pursue higher education. Her incentive for women to work and study further was letting women (who went to college) join her at her palace for tea.
Harkha Bai
One of the four senior members of Jahangir’s court, and the only woman in that tetrad, Harkha was never financially dependent on a man. She earned her own salary and even became the first empress to refuse to convert to Islam.
Razia Sultan
She was called Sultan and not Sultana because she did not want her gender to come in the way of her leadership skills. Go Queen!
She didn't just rule, but she also looked after the welfare of the land, established schools, academies, research centres and public libraries.
Velu Nachiyar
Often called the “Veeramangai” (brave woman), Rani Velu Nachiyar was one of the earliest rulers in India to fight against British colonial forces. She avenged her husband's death by fighting the British-backed Nawab army. For this, she even trained an all-women army, called the Udaiyal Regiment, and that war set the first known example of suicide bombing, which helped her win back control over her kingdom.