5 most shocking moments in Star Wars

Death of Shmi Skywalker, Anakin's mother

This is the moment that cracks Anakin from within and sets him on the path to the dark side.

Up to that point, Shmi is the one steady, loving presence in his life, but her loss leaves Anakin overwhelmed by grief and rage. His uncontrolled slaughter of the Raiders is the first time he fully gives in to violent anger, which foreshadows his transformation into Darth Vader.