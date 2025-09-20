5 most shocking moments in Star Wars

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Which of these Star Wars moments shocked you the most?
Luke and Leia's romantic kiss
Luke and Leia kissed in The Empire Strikes Back as a means for Leia to make Han Solo jealous, but it was later revealed they were siblings. Oops awkward. There are additional scenes hinting at a romantic involvement before the sibling revelation, but makers have deleted those.
Death of Shmi Skywalker, Anakin's mother
This is the moment that cracks Anakin from within and sets him on the path to the dark side.
Up to that point, Shmi is the one steady, loving presence in his life, but her loss leaves Anakin overwhelmed by grief and rage. His uncontrolled slaughter of the Raiders is the first time he fully gives in to violent anger, which foreshadows his transformation into Darth Vader.
Enslavement of Leia Organa
No matter how iconic, Leia's transformation to a humiliated, exploited woman from a fearless Rebel leader is not an easy sight. The sexual nature of her capture makes this deeply unsettling.
Darth Vader's slaughter of the younglings during Order 66
These were innocent children, training to become Jedi, and Darth Vader killed them. It's a moment of shock and betrayal. How could he kill children?
Anakin choking his pregnant wife
Anakin was hungry for power. But this scene hits too close to reality. It is a reminder of domestic violence and abuse, and hence, tough for viewers to swallow the scene.