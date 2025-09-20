Are you a people pleaser at work? 4 ways to fix your habits

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury

Practice saying 'no'

To stop people pleasing and refusing certain responsibilities, you need to understand and be aware of when or what you feel uncomfortable saying 'no' to.

Strengthen your boundaries

This is tough, but again, awareness is key. What are your strengths and weaknesses? Test your limits and practice your responses every once in a while, to get comfortable clarifying what you really want to do.

Replace negative self-talk

Try mantras, not negative self-talk. Instead of, "Oh, I am not good enough for X task, so I have to do task Y," try "What value can I add to X project?" Redirect the conversation to focus on the skills you can bring to the table (or any room), instead of what you cannot do.

Find a supportive mentor


You have the right to ask for help. Whether its a senior in your team, or someone in another department, find yourself a mentor you can reach out to with queries and get feedback to take actionable steps.

