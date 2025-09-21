5 posture mistakes that could be harming your lower back

Sitting way too long

The human body is not designed to sit as long as we do for our desk roles. And sitting on a chair that doesn’t provide adequate support is even worse. The natural curve of your lower back (lumbar spine) can flatten. This not only increases pressure on the discs but also leads to muscle fatigue and stiffness.

Not changing positions frequently

Staying in one position for extended periods can tighten muscles and restrict blood flow, which may result in stiffness and pain.

Slouching too much

Not only does this increase pressure on spinal discs, but it also causes the muscles in the back and shoulders to overstretch while the muscles in the chest become tight. It can also strain your neck.

Poor screen positioning

Your screen must be at eye level. A screen that is too close or too far away can cause eye strain and headaches. If your screen level is too low, it may cause you to stoop and compromise your back. All of this inevitably adds up the pain in your lower back.

Incorrect keyboard and mouse placement

If your keyboard is too high or too far away, you may need to reach them, you may lean forward, hunch your shoulders, or twist your spine, which can strain the lower back. Constant leaning or rounding pulls on the lumbar muscles and discs, increasing the risk of chronic lower-back pain.

