Former cricketer Mithun Manhas is the next BCCI president; 5 things to know about him

He has never represented India nationally
Mithun Manhas, soon to be BCCI President, has never represented India internationally. He will make history as the first uncapped cricketer to become BCCI President. He represented Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
His crucial work in domestic cricket
One of the pillars of Indian domestic cricket, Mithun Manhas has been part of the administration of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.
He had its start in the late nineties
Mithun Manhas made his cricketing debut in 1997/98. He tasted success as a middle-order batsman in Delhi cricket and led Delhi to the Ranji Trophy victory in 2007-08. He scored a total of 921 runs during the season.
He was a right-hand batsman
Mainly a right-hand batsman, Mithun Manhas took on the role of an off-spin bowler at times.
He had an impressive run
During his career, he played 157 first-class matches, scored 9714 runs, which included 27 centuries and 49 half-centuries.