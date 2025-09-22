5 beauty treatments or facials which are money down the drain

Udisha
LED Facials
While LED therapy can offer some certain benefits like reducing inflammation or acne-causing bacteria, the results are often not worth the price. Moreover most spas use the LED light incorrectly, which does not deliver desired results.
High-Frequency Wand Facials
This facial uses small wands with a glass electrode filled with gas which is then used on the face with a low-level electric current. While it is said that this very expensive facial kills bacteria and stimulates collagen, the claims are largely unfounded.
Morpheus8
This non-surgical cosmetic treatment can can actually harm you if you have thin skin. Known for tightening skin, if used incorrectly, it can make the skin appear older.
The 24k Gold Facial
This facial uses actual thin sheets of gold, making it crazy expensive. However, this extravagant skin treatment is definitely not worth the pocket pinch. It is supposed to make the skin radiant among other benefits, but scientifically, our skin cannot absorb gold. With zero lasting benefits, this facial is simply a gimmick!
Neck Lifting Creams
These expensive creams are claimed to address problems related to sagging skin, thus 'lifting' the neck area. Truth be told, such creams are absolutely ineffective especially if you have loose skin due to bad posture of muscle tension.