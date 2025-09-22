Posting about work on social media? 4 things you should never do

Udisha
If you are posting about work on social media, do not badmouth your workplace or complain about it. Saying negative things about your workplace in public may get you in trouble and also reflects a poor character.
Firstly, ranting can be risky
Don't post anything that puts your company at risk. Refrain from posting any private or confidential information online. They can also have legal repercussions.
Don't be brash
If you are posting about a colleague, be respectful. Any profane, insensitive or disrespectful comment can even put your job at risk.
Nothing too private
Refrain from posting private conversations on social media. Your exchanges with colleagues, or clients and customers, if any are absolutely confidential and should not be shared online at any cost.