5 dramatic food service fails in Below Deck Down Under

Udisha
The raw fish debacle
Chef Ryan had planned a fish 'crudo' for his guests, which is basically seared fish. Due to a miscommunication, the guests assumed the fish was raw and said that they did not raw fish, putting a dampner on the whole dinner.
Salt-no-salt
In another episode of the show, Chef Ryan's risotto was bland, prompting guests to ask for garlic oil to spice it up. The guests were also not impressed with the spaghetti pastas which had a lot of seasoning and salt, and they did not hold back from complaining.
When the Capt stepped in
In another disastrous moment for Chef Ryan, guests found the beef too spicy and the fish too bland. Captain Jason also revealed he didn't feel the crew was wowing the guests and stepped in to offer cucumber slices to the guests.
Send it back!
Chef Tzarina had a setback when the primary guest found her beef tomahawk steak not as well done as he wanted to. He sent back the steak, asking for it to be cooked a bit more, as per his preference sheet. The mistake upset Captain Jason who said that such oversight should not be allowed.
No takers for steak
Most members of an all-female group kept sending their steak back, saying it was too raw and asking for it to be cooked further. Chef Tzarina believed that the dish demanded the meat not to be charred, and she was disappointed that the women did not see that despite being restauranteurs.