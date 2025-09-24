5 Lana Del Rey controversies you may have forgotten about

Udisha
During her initial years, Lana Del Rey was called out for cultural appropriation for wearing head gears integral to Native American culture in her Ride music video.
Back in 2014, Lana Del Rey said that feminism was not a "interesting concept" for her. Instead, she was more into "SpaceX and Tesla". Needless to say, she faced backlash for her comments.
Many critics believe that Lana Del Rey glamourises abuse, violence and death through her songs. One of the most controversial moments came after the cover art of her single, Blue Jeans was released which featured the singer being chocked by a man.
In 2020, the singer called out other female musicians like Beyoncé and Ariana Grande for exploring themes of sexuality, claiming that they were making music for which she was criticised before.
"Can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect...without being crucified?", the singer said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, Lana Del Rey was criticised for publicly sporting a mesh mask covered with rhinestone. Many believed that her choice of mask was disrespectful to the victims of the virus as well as healthcare professionals.