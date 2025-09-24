6 lessons Succession’s Shiv Roy taught us

Udisha
Siobhan 'Shiv' Roy from Succession is the epitome of independence. Extremely self reliant, she has taught us that one does not require external validation or approval to make choices.
Shiv Roy's ambition is infectious. She is extremely focus on her goals, and teaches us that if you want to reach the top rung of the ladder, you must be unwavering in your ambition and persistent towards your goals.
Despite several challenges, Shiv leads by example when it comes to managing and maintaining the balance between a demanding professional life and a personal life that comes with its own aspirations.
Shiv Roy makes mistakes that have consequences. However, she is never deterred by them. We learn from her the ability to deal with such setbacks and learning from our own errors, thus becoming more resilient and allowing growth.
Shiv is a master when it comes to adapting to various situations and environments. She fits with ease into both the worlds of corporate and politics. She shows us that to foster development, one must be open to new experiences and learn to adapt as needed.
Emotional intelligence can help is understand each other better. Shiv Roy knows that it helps us make more informed choices and deal with complex relationship dynamics and does exactly that. Equipped with a strong sense of emotional intelligence, she teaches us how it can be used to develop empathy and navigate emotions.