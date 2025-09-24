Want a career in finance? Explore these 4 degrees that are not MBA

Udisha
Master of Finance (MFin)
If not an MBA, go for a specialised degree like the Master of Finance. With a broad business curriculum, it deals in depth with investment analysis, corporate finance, valuation, asset management and other aspects which can help you build a future in finance.
Master of Science in Quantitative Finance (MSQF)
A highly analytical degree, the Master of Science in Quantitative Finance helps you specialise in portfolio optimisation, market analysis and asset pricing using mathematical and statistical analytical tools. This degree will help you make investment decisions based on data in your finance job.
Master of Financial Engineering (MFE)
This degree will help you use all your talent in statistics, mathematics and computer science. The Master of Financial Engineering is a strong alternative for an MBA if you want to work in Finance. Teaching derivatives pricing and algorithmic trading, this degree will prepare you to become quantitative analysts or risk managers.
Master of Science in Accounting (MSA)
This might not be similar to the traditional finance degree but will prepare you for several finance-based jobs, such as corporate finance. The Master of Science in Accounting delves into financial reporting and auditing which can help you become a financial controller or a financial manager.