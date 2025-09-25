4 mistakes you're making while cooking bacon

Udisha
Crowding the pan
If you are putting too many bacon strips in the pan at once or layering them, you are doing it wrong. Too many strips will not make the bacon crispy, making them stick to one another. Make sure that your bacons are spaced out on the pan.
Wrong temperature
Using high heat while cooking bacon is a strict no. High heat can char the bacon, making it inedible. Use medium or medium-low flame and slow-cook the bacon.
Too much oil
Bacon basically cooks itself. If you are adding oil to the pan before frying bacon strips, you might want to rethink that. Bacon gets cooked in the oil that is released from its own fat and can still have leftovers!
Using very cold bacon
Never put cold bacon into a steaming hot pan. It prevents the meat from rendering slowly during cooking and makes the meat chewy. Place your bacon strips in cold pan before turning on the heat to medium or medium-low.