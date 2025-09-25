4 things you may not know about the Addams Family

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Wednesday's Addams family features Gomez Addams, his wife, Morticia, their daughter Wednesday, and their son Pugsley. It is based on a black-and-white 1964 American sitcom called The Addams Family. Here are 4 facts you may not know.
The family first appeared in a cartoon!
The family name stems from the Addams Family cartoons, which appeared in the papers before 1988. The illustrator Charles Addams had a thing for all things morbid and creepy.
Morticia used baking powder on her face!
The mysterious Morticia Addams, whose name is inspired by 'mortician,' used baking powder on her face instead of makeup. Morticia's maiden name was Frump and she also kept a pet African Strangler named Cleopatra.
The OG Wednesday
Before Jenna Ortega joined the Wednesday cast to charm viewers with her nonchalance, Lisa Loring joined the sitcom as the original Wednesday Addams. The actress was just 5 years old when she landed the role and she attributed it to her cute pout!
Lurch's double role?
Ted Cassidy, who played the lanky Lurch on The Addams Family, played a double role. He also played the family's disembodied helping hand known as Thing.