5 Players who have featured in more than 250 IPL matches

Udisha
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2008-2025)
None other than the legendary No 7, Mahendra Singh Dhoni tops the list with the most IPL matches played so far. With 278 matches, MS Dhoni has written IPL history as the star player of Chennai Super Kings and during his two year stint at Rising Pune Supergiants.
Rohit Sharma (2008-2024)
Over the last 18 IPL seasons, the Hitman, Rohit Sharma has played 272 matches as a key player of Mumbai Indians and Deccan Chargers. Rohit Sharma, with a total of six IPL trophies (one with DCH and 5 with MI), had a successful tenure as captain from 2013 to 2023.
Virat Kohli (2008-2025)
Virat Kohli, having played all 18 seasons of the tournament so far, has racked up 267 matches in total: all of them representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru. After long years of wait, Virat Kohli finally lifted the IPL trophy in 2025.
Dinesh Karthik (2008-2024)
Having played for several IPL teams such as Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Dinesh Karthik played 257 matches in total. He announced retirement from cricket including the IPL in 2024 after playing his last match for RCB.
Ravindra Jadeja (2008-2025)
Ravindra Jadeja represented Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions, Kochi Tuskers and Rajasthan Royals across the 254 IPL matches that he played. Despite his retirement from T20I, he is yet to bid adieu to IPL.