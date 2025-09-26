5 ways to spot fake travel photos

Suchismita Maity
Check shadows and lighting
Shadows should match the light source. If they don’t, the photo might be edited.
Watch for distorted backgrounds
Bent, stretched, or warped backgrounds? Could be a Photoshop giveaway.
Examine metadata (EXIF Data) 📄
Camera info, date, and editing software can reveal if a photo’s been manipulated.
Reverse image search
Use Google Images or TinEye to see if the photo appears elsewhere.
Spot unrealistic details
Overly perfect skies or landscapes might be AI-generated. Check reflections and proportions.