4 myths about sheet masks you need to stop believing

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury

They should be left on longer than recommended

Absolutely not! Leaving on sheet masks longer than needed can end up drying out your skin by potentially sucking in moisture.

They should be left on longer than recommended | Pinterest

All the product is wasted after use

Excess serum left on the mask after removal doesn't have to be discarded. You can use it on your arms, neck and chest, or other open areas of your body.

All the product is wasted after use | Pinterest

Sheet masks are useless

They may be for single use, but they give your skin much-needed nourishment like no other.

Sheet masks | Pinterest

You don't need sheet mask for oily skin

Oily skin deserves hydration, as much as dry skin, so this one could be tricky.

You don't need sheet mask for oily skin | Pinterest
Indulge express
Click here