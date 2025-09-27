4 myths about sheet masks you need to stop believing

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
They should be left on longer than recommended
Absolutely not! Leaving on sheet masks longer than needed can end up drying out your skin by potentially sucking in moisture.
All the product is wasted after use
Excess serum left on the mask after removal doesn't have to be discarded. You can use it on your arms, neck and chest, or other open areas of your body.
Sheet masks are useless
They may be for single use, but they give your skin much-needed nourishment like no other.
You don't need sheet mask for oily skin
Oily skin deserves hydration, as much as dry skin, so this one could be tricky.