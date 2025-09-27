Love ramen? You could be risking an early death!

Udisha
If you love ramen, this new study will shock you. A culinary favourite, ramen can actually lead to mortality, according to a 2025 study published in The Journal of Nutrition, Health and Aging.
Researchers worked on a sample of 6,725 individuals to find a co-relation between ramen intake and mortality among the Japanese. Participants had to fill out a questionnaire about how frequently they had ramen, selecting among four categories: a) less than once a month b)1–3 times a month c)1–2 times a week and d)more than 3 times a week.
The data was analysed over 4.5 years and it was concluded that most Japanese individuals consume ramen between 1–3 times a month or 1–2 times a week. Young men with health issues like diabetes and blood pressure were consuming ramen more frequently.
It was assessed that with frequent ramen consumption, came a slightly increased mortality risk, especially for men under the age of 70 who have 50% or higher intake of noodle soup and alcohol.
Why the bizarre health risk? Ramen and its soup have higher levels of salt which amps up sodium intake, leading to risks related stroke and gastric cancer.