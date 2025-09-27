Miss Downton Abbey? Check out this vintage period drama about an aristocratic family

Udisha
If you loved Downtown Abbey and getting deep into the lives of the British High Society, you must add the vintage masterpiece, Upstairs Downstairs to your watchlist.
Upstairs Downstairs premiered in 1971 and ran for 5 seasons, ending in 1975. With the total number of episodes at 68, each episode spanned about an hour.
The series is set in Eaton Place, Belgravia, London, and deals with the lives of the Bellamy family and their staff, all of whom live in the fictional Bellamy townhouse. The show covers the historical period spanning 1903-1930 and deals with lives of people from different strata of society, living in an aristocratic house.
Upstairs Downstairs had a two-season reboot in 2010 which revolved around the lives of Sir Hallam Holland and his wife, Lady Agnes, who have returned to England in the 1930s while fascism was on the rise. The show was cancelled in 2012 due to poor ratings.
Upstairs Downstairs brought the complexities and drama of the British aristocrats long before Downtown Abbey. So, as the franchise draws to an end, don't be sad, because there's more of the vintage period drama that you can catch up on!