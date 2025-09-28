4 things you should do immediately when your credit card is lost

Suchismita Maity
Report your card
Call your credit card issuer or bank immediately and block the card first thing after your loss to prevent any unauthorized transactions.
Use mobile banking or net banking
If you are unable to reach customer care by any chance, use the internet banking portal of your credit card company. There you will find step by step guide to block your card.
File an FIR
In case you face serious identity theft on your credit card, don't panic. File an FIR at your nearest police station or submit your complaint to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.
Apply for a new credit card
After you have blocked the old card, now you can activate the new one through internet banking services. Then you can update your new credit card details for bills and subscriptions.