5 actresses Salman Khan has been linked with

Udisha
Shaheen Jaffrey
Shaheen Jaffrey was Salman Khan's first love and their romance blossomed in their college days.
Iulia Vantur
She has been seen by Salman Khan's side in the recent years. Iulia Vantur is a Romanian actress and singer was seen at Arbaaz Khan’s second wedding as well.
Sangeeta Bijlani
Salman Khan was in a long term relationship with Sangeeta Bijlani in the 1980s and they were very close to being married. However, the wedding never saw the light of day.
Faria Alam
While the two were never spotted together, it is a lesser known rumour that Salman Khan dated Faria Alam, a model and actress in the 90s.
Somy Ali
Another romance of the 90s, Salman Khan was in a relationship with Pakistani-American actress Somy Ali for six years. The long relation reportedly ended because of Salman Khan's alcohol issues.