5 fridge habits which could be poisoning you

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Improper storage of raw meat
Raw meat can carry harmful bacteria such as Salmonella, E. coli, or Listeria, which spread easily if not properly contained. Storing raw meat on top of other food items improperly can be dangerous. Make sure it is contained well to prevent contamination.
Low-high temperature
Keep your refrigerator at or below 40°F (4.4°C). A fridge, that is too warm, could create a breeding ground for food-poisoning bacteria.
Neglecting to clean up spills
Clean your fridge every few days, to ensure that spills from raw meat or rotting produce do not spread bacteria throughout your fridge.
Do not let leftovers rot
As food decays, it can release toxins that may spread to other items stored nearby, and contaminate them. Eating spoiled leftovers can cause food poisoning, with symptoms like nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps or diarrhea. Clear your fridge of rotting food as soon as you see them!
Do not store food uncovered or wet
Some microorganisms (such as molds and yeasts) can thrive in the cold temperature of the refrigerator, where they can circulate in the air and land on food. Not only does the food smell travel all around, but it also leads germs to spread.