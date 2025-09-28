5 things to know about Benny Blanco

Udisha
Benny Blanco (Benjamin Joseph Levin), an American record producer and songwriter, married Selena Gomez on Saturday. Professionally, he has worked with big names including Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Kesha and more.
Benny Blanco had shared back in 2018 that it was his dream to be a rapper. However, he gave up on that and chose production as he thought, "no one cares what a chubby Jewish kid from Virginia thinks".
Benny Blanco was born in Reston, Virginia, to parents Sandra and Andrew Levin. He also has an elder brother, Jeremy. His net worth this year is estimated to be $50 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.
Benny Blanco's interests go beyond music. He is into the culinary arts and released a cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends in 2024.
Benny Blanco, besides being a producer on major musical projects, has also been the head of two record labels: Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets.