What's the difference between Korean and Japanese skincare?

Udisha
While many may confuse, Korean and Japanese skincare is quite different from each other. Known an K-Beauty and J-Beauty respectively, they have different goals to achieve using products and a skincare routine that are not really similar to each other.
If you want a dewy, translucent and the viral 'glass' skin look, Korean skincare is the way to go. But if you want the softer, plump-looking 'mochi' look, then start with Japanese skincare right away.
Korean skincare has a longer, more complicated routine including double cleansing, exfoliation, toner, essence, serums, sheet masks, and moisturizer - all the works. Japanese skincare is quite minimalist. Double cleanse, hydrate using toner, moisturise and you are done!
K-Beauty is more focussed to certain problems. It aims at boosting hydration using ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, fermented. Vitamin C is an important ingredient in this routine since it addresses dark spots and blemishes. And, if you prefer simplicity, J-Beauty is right here. Focussing on over-all improvement, natural ingredients such as rice bran and arbutin are used for brightening and hydration.
Korean skincare thrives on experimentation and innovation. It is constantly updating itself to include a greater range of products so that all skin problems can be addressed with effectiveness. Japanese beauty is tailored for high-quality preventive care for the skin and focusses on maintaining the skin's natural barrier.
So, if you have oily skin, are up for layering and want to achieve maximum hydration while keeping up with innovative trends, Korean skincare is for you. For dry skin, stick to Japanese skincare for a superior skincare routine in lesser time.