When to use micellar water and cleansing balm?

Udisha
Both micellar water and cleansing balm are good products and gentle on your skin. But you must know when to use the right product. If you wear light to almost no make up, micellar water is the one. It will cleanse your face and give you the perfect glow. For heavy and waterproof makeup, you will need a stronger product. A cleansing balm will help dissolve such makeup.
Micellar water is safe with almost no harsh ingredients. Use this if your skin is oily, sensitive or prone to break outs. On the other hand, cleansing balm has a moisturising property, making it perfect for dry or even normal skin which might get better with nourishment.
In a hurry and want a cleaner that is fast and does not require rinsing? Micellar water is your best friend. Use it on the go for a fresh, clean look. But, if you are in the mood to pamper yourself and relax, the soothing cleansing balm might do the trick for you.
We are always worried about the pocket pinch when buying skin products. If you are on a tight budget, micellar water should be the choice you make which is often relatively more affordable than a cleansing balm. ˛