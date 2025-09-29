5 best relationship advice from Sex And The City's Miranda Hobbes

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
'Do soulmates exist?'
Miranda Hobbes had some of the best lines when it came to relationships and staying stoic even during one of her toughest heartbreaks. On soulmates, Miranda said they only exist in the "Hallmark aisle of Duane Reade Drugs". She has quite the sense of humour and we love her for it!
'You need sex, not love'
Sometimes, you're in the mood for some action, not love. And Miranda could tell love and lust apart. "What I want….is to get laid. What I need…..is to get laid. I need to get laid," she said in the second to last episode of the first season. Different context, sure, but honestly girl, same.
'Stop going back to the same man'
She knows when to call out her friends, even when they keep going back to the same toxic man. When Carrie was busy whining about Mr Big, Miranda said, "Jesus, every time you get near him, you turn into this pathetic, needy, insecure victim." Miranda is the right amount of practical for every delulu friend.
'Enjoy the fruits of your success'
"I want to enjoy my success, not apologize for it," Miranda said. Being the successful lawyer that she was, she often felt shamed for being "too successful," but Miranda proved that single women needn't and shouldn't have to apologise for being independent and doing well in life.
'He's not that into you'
Women often try to read into messages and signs that he might still like her. But Miranda knew better. "He's just not that into you. So, move on," she told a bunch of girls once. Honestly, it’s advice we all need to hear every now and then.